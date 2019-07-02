Isaiah Thomas agrees to join Washington Wizards

Isaiah Thomas (C) averaged a career-high 28.9 points per game during the 2016-2017 season with the Boston Celtics. He averaged a career-low 8.1 points per game last season with the Denver Nuggets. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Free agent point guard Isaiah Thomas has agreed to sign with the Washington Wizards.

Sources informed ESPN of the one-year deal Monday before Thomas confirmed the signing on Twitter. The veteran point guard has dealt with nagging hip injuries for the last several seasons.

Thomas is expected to play behind starters John Wall and Bradley Beal, although Beal's name has been mentioned in trade rumors this off-season.

"I'm always motivated," Thomas told UPI Sunday. "There aren't particular things that motivate me more. I've always had a chip on my shoulder. I always put my head down and continue to work no matter what the situation may be. I will continue to do that."

Thomas, 30, averaged a career-low 8.1 points per game in 2018-2019 for the Denver Nuggets. The two-time All-Star split the 2017-2018 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. Thomas began his career with the Sacramento Kings.

He also spent time with the Phoenix Suns, before flourishing for the Boston Celtics from the 2014-2015 season through his 2016-2017 campaign.