Patrick Beverly agrees to $40M extension with Clippers

July 1 (UPI) -- Veteran guard Patrick Beverley has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Beverley's agent Kevin Bradbury informed ESPN of the $40 million deal Monday. Beverley confirmed the signing by retweeting ESPN's report of the signing and expressing his love for the Clippers in a comment.

The seven-year veteran averaged 7.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game last season for the Clippers. Beverley, 30, is known as one of the best defenders in the league. He earned second-team All-Defensive team honors in 2013-2014 and first-team honors in 2016-2017.

The second round pick in the 2009 NBA Draft is averaging 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for his career. Beverley averaged a career-high 12.2 points per game in 2017 with the Clippers. He joined the Clippers in a 2017 trade from the Houston Rockets.

Beverley played his first five seasons with Houston.