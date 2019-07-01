Nuggets make Jamal Murray highest-paid Canadian athlete

July 1 (UPI) -- Jamal Murray will be the highest-paid Canadian athlete in history after agreeing to a contract extension with the Denver Nuggets.

Murray's agent Mike George told The Athletic the sharpshooter agreed to a five-year, $170 million contract extension. Murray, 22, averaged a career-high 18.2 points, 4.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game last season for Denver.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft is averaging 14.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for his career.

Murray's new deal surpasses that of fellow Canadian Andrew Wiggins, the top draft pick in 2014 who agreed to a five-year, $148 million pact in 2017 with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Murray had one year remaining on the rookie contract he signed after being drafted out of Kentucky.