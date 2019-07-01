Derrick Favors has played all but 56 of his career games with the Utah Jazz. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- The Utah Jazz have agreed to trade veteran big man Derrick Favors to the New Orleans Pelicans.

ESPN and The Athletic reported Favors, who the Jazz acquired midway through the 2010-11 season, will join the Pelicans. New Orleans is expected to trade future draft picks to Utah.

Utah needed to trade or waive Favors and his unguaranteed $17.65 million salary after acquiring point guard Mike Conley and agreeing to terms with Bojan Bogdanovic.

Favors is expected to start for the Pelicans at center. No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson is a forward who also can play center for New Orleans.

Favors averaged 11.8 points and 7.4 rebounds in 76 games (70 starts) last season. His 7.4 rebounds per game were his most since averaging 8.1 in 2015-16.

Favors averaged 12.1 points and 7.4 rebounds in 576 games (41 starts) with the Jazz from 2011 to 2019. Utah acquired him from the New Jersey Nets in a package for All-Star point guard Deron Williams in February 2011.