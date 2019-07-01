Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick made almost 40 percent of his 3-pointers last season. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Free agent guard JJ Redick has agreed to sign a two-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

ESPN and The Times-Picayune reported Sunday that Redick, 35, will sign a two-year, $26.5 million contract. Redick cannot officially sign the contract until Saturday.

Redick averaged a career-high 18.1 points in 76 games (63 starts) for the Philadelphia 76ers last season. He has made at least 44 percent of his field goal attempts in each of the last six seasons.

Redick spent the last two seasons in Philadelphia. He has also played for the Magic, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers.

Redick has averaged 12.9 points in 836 career games since being drafted No. 11 overall by the Orlando Magic in 2006.

New Orleans added forward Brandon Ingram and point guard Lonzo Ball in a trade with the Lakers last month. The Pelicans drafted Duke forward Zion Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick in June's NBA Draft.