Kristaps Porzingis agrees to sign max contract with Dallas Mavericks

June 30 (UPI) -- Free agent forward Kristaps Porzingis has agreed to sign a five-year $158 million max deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

ESPN and The New York Times reported Sunday that Porzingis, 23, will remain in Dallas. He was traded to the Mavericks in January after spending his first four seasons with the New York Knicks.

The All-Star forward has not played since tearing his ACL in February 2018. The All-Star forward participated in five-on-five practices at the end of last season.

The contract is fully guaranteed, according to ESPN.

Porzingis averaged 17.8 points and 7.1 rebounds in 186 games over three seasons with the Knicks. The Mavericks have Porzingis and reigning Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic under contract for the foreseeable future.

Dallas signed Porzingis to a long-term contract despite his current pending legal issues. A rape allegation against him surfaced in April. He was also involved in an altercation at a Latvian club in May.