Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez to return to Milwaukee Bucks

June 30 (UPI) -- Bucks forward Khris Middleton and veteran big man Brook Lopez will return to Milwaukee next season.

Middleton announced Sunday that he will remain with the Bucks, saying that there is "unfinished business here in Milwaukee." The forward agreed to five-year, $178 million contract that includes a player option on the fifth year, according to ESPN.

"We are not done," Middleton told ESPN. "The goal wasn't to reach the Eastern Conference finals -- we are on a mission to win a championship. I want to be a part of that mission, which is why I am staying here in Milwaukee for the next five years."

Middleton starred alongside 2019 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo during the Bucks' run to the Eastern Conference finals this season. The Bucks posted the best regular-season record in the league and the 27-year-old wing player made his first All-Star appearance.

Middleton averaged 18.3 points, six rebounds and 4.3 assists per game this season.

The Bucks will also retain Lopez, league sources told ESPN and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Lopez agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal to remain with the Bucks, according to ESPN.

Lopez, 31, averaged 12.5 points and a career-high 2.2 blocks per game this season. He set career highs in 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage with the Bucks.

NBA free-agent contracts can't be officially signed until July 6.