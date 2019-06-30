Kevin Durant won two NBA titles in his three seasons with the Golden State Warriors. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Free agent forward Kevin Durant announced on social media he is signing with the Brooklyn Nets after three seasons with the Golden State Warriors.

Durant posted an Instagram video confirming his intentions of signing a four-year, $164 million max contract with the Nets. Durant averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 78 games this season.

The two-time NBA champion averaged 32.3 points in 12 playoff games. Durant is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2019-20 season after tearing his Achilles in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Brooklyn also agreed to terms with All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, according to ESPN and The Athletic.

Durant cannot officially sign with the Nets until Saturday.

Durant, 30, spent his first nine seasons with the Seattle Supersonics/Oklahoma City Thunder. He is a 10-time All-Star and was named NBA MVP in 2014.

Durant could have signed a five-year, $221 million max contract with the Warriors.