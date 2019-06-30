Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers agree to max contract

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard (0) agreed to a four-year, $196 million super maximum contract with the Trail Blazers on Sunday. File Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE

June 30 (UPI) -- Superstar point guard Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers agreed to a four-year, $196 million super maximum contract extension, league sources told ESPN and Yahoo Sports on Sunday.

The All-Star guard will have a $54.3 million player option in the final year of the deal, according to ESPN.

Lillard has two years and about $61 million remaining on his current contract. The new extension, which will begin in 2021-22, will keep the star with the Trail Blazers through the 2024-25 season.

The 28-year-old guard led Portland to the Western Conference finals this season, which included a remarkable buzzer-beater to eliminate the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round. Lillard is one of only four players to average at least 25 points and five assists per game in each of the last four campaigns, joining LeBron James, Stephen Curry and James Harden.

The Trail Blazers selected Lillard in the first round (No. 6 overall) in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Weber State. He has guided Portland to the postseason six times and ranks second in franchise history with 12,909 career points, trailing only Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler (18,040).