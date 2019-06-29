Nikola Mirotic expects to leave NBA for Barcelona's pro basketball team

Nikola Mirotic, who is leaving the NBA for the EuroLeague, played for Spain in the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Free agent forward Nikola Mirotic is expected to return to Europe and sign with EuroLeague team Barcelona after five NBA seasons.

The Athletic and The New York Times reported Saturday that Mirotic, 28, is leaving the NBA. Mirotic signed with the Chicago Bulls in 2014 after a standout career with Real Madrid.

Mirotic won an Olympic bronze medal with Spain during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Mirotic was projected to have a starting salary of $12 to $14 million per season if he signed with an NBA team, according to ESPN.

Mirotic was a first-round pick of the Houston Rockets in 2011. He averaged 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds in five NBA seasons.

Mirotic averaged 15.2 points and a career-high 7.4 rebounds across 46 games with the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans this season.