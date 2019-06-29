Kyrie Irving expects to sign with Brooklyn Nets in free agency

Point guard Kyrie Irving has spent the last two seasons with the Boston Celtics. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving is expected to sign with the Brooklyn Nets when free agency opens Sunday.

ESPN and The New York Times reported Saturday that Irving, 27, will sign a four-year, $141 million contract with the Nets. The former No. 1 overall pick averaged 23.8 points, five rebounds and 6.9 assists in 67 games with the Celtics last season.

NBA free agents can begin reaching agreements with teams at 6 p.m. Eastern time Sunday. The contracts cannot officially be signed until July 6.

Irving would replace D'Angelo Russell, who is expected to meet with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN.

The Celtics are expected to replace Irving with Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker, according to ESPN and The Athletic.

Walker was the No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011 and won a title with the franchise in 2016. He was traded to the Boston Celtics in July 2017 and spent the last two seasons in Boston.

Irving is a six-time All-Star who has averaged 22.2 points and 5.7 assists in 508 career games.

Brooklyn would have $36.86 million in cap space if Irving is signed.