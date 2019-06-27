Lakers' LeBron James giving No. 23 jersey number to Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) is giving new Lakers member Anthony Davis his No. 23 jersey number. Davis wore No. 23 for seven years with the New Orleans Pelicans. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is giving his No. 23 jersey number to new Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, league sources told Yahoo Sports and the Los Angeles Times on Thursday.

Davis wore No. 23 for seven years while playing for the New Orleans Pelicans. James had the same jersey number during both of his stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and his first year with the Lakers.

After going away from his longtime jersey number, James is expected to wear No. 6, which he previously wore during his time with the Miami Heat. The star forward also has rocked No. 6 during practices with the Lakers.

Davis will join the Lakers after the pending trade, which now includes the Washington Wizards, becomes official July 6. The Lakers agreed to send Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round draft picks to the Pelicans for Davis on June 15.

James averaged 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game in 55 regular-season contests last season. While wearing No. 6 with the Heat, he averaged 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, winning two NBA championships (2013-14).