Lakers owner Jeanie Buss defends GM Rob Pelinka

June 25 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss reiterated she has full confidence in general manager Rob Pelinka after his recent confrontations with former Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson.

Buss, who also has served the Lakers' president since 2013, said the franchise is in a "really good place" at Monday's NBA Awards. Los Angeles recently agreed to trade several young players and draft picks to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for All-Star center Anthony Davis.

"I've always had confidence in Rob," Buss said. "Whatever the speculation that's out there, we don't need the outside media to validate the things that we do. I'm very happy. I think we're on the right path, but there's still more to do."

Buss said she was surprised when Johnson resigned in mid-April after two-plus years with the Lakers. Johnson later accused Pelinka of betraying and "backstabbing" him during an appearance on ESPN's "First Take."

Pelinka immediately denied Johnson's allegations.

"I can't really anticipate what he thinks," Buss said of Johnson. "He has to answer those questions. He's always full of surprises."

The Lakers went 37-45 last season and have not made the playoffs since the 2012-13 campaign.