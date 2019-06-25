Trending Stories

Women's World Cup: Alex Morgan picks up injury
Women's World Cup soccer: U.S. defeats Spain 2-1 to reach quarterfinals
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger hits young womanl with foul ball, she's taken to hospital
Women's World Cup: Brutal U.S. turnover leads to Spain equalizer
Women's World Cup: Cameroon coach slams refs after loss to England

Gary Woodland wins golf's U.S. Open

Olivia Munn says stress about Time's Up caused health problems
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss defends GM Rob Pelinka
Over half employees eat unhealthy at work, study says
Ukranian tycoon Firtash will be extradited to the U.S. for bribery charges
Mindy Kaling gives $40K to charity on her 40th birthday
 
