Former Sacramento Kings guard Jimmer Fredette is expected to join the Golden State Warriors' Summer League roster. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors are expected to sign veteran guard Jimmer Fredette, assistant general manager Larry Harris announced Monday.

Harris added that Fredette will be on the Warriors' Summer League roster after the pending deal is finalized.

Fredette, 30, saw action in six games for the Phoenix Suns in the 2018-19 campaign after playing overseas in China. He averaged 3.7 points and 1.3 assists in 10.8 minutes per game with the Suns.

Before joining the Suns, Fredette signed with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball League. He played three seasons with the team and dominated the overseas competition. The guard averaged 36 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.6 steals per game in the 2018-19 season and finished as the CBA's season scoring leader.

Fredette was named the CBA International MVP in the 2016-17 campaign and earned three All-Star selections.

Despite playing at a high level in the CBA, Fredette's international success hasn't translated to the NBA. Since being selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, the guard has bounced around teams.

Fredette has averaged 6.0 points and 1.4 assists per game in 241 career contests between the Sacramento Kings (2011-14), Chicago Bulls (2014), New Orleans Pelicans (2014-15), New York Knicks (2016) and Suns.