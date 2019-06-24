2019 NBA Awards: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo named Most Valuable Player

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) won his first-ever NBA MVP Award on Monday night. File Photo by Aaron Gash/EPA-EFE

June 24 (UPI) -- The 2019 NBA Awards took place Monday night at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player.

Antetokounmpo edged Houston Rockets guard James Harden and Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George as the league's top player for the 2018-19 campaign.

The annual award show recognizes players and personnel from around the NBA who performed among the league's best throughout the season. This year's event came after the Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals to claim their first championship in franchise history.

The night started with Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic being named the Rookie of the Year. The standout forward edged Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young for the award.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams won the Sixth Man of the Year Award for the third time in his NBA career. He tied Jamal Crawford for the most times ever winning the award.

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam was named the Most Improved Player after he averaged 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game during the regular season. He helped guide Toronto to its first NBA title.

Here are the full results from the 2019 NBA Awards:

Rookie of the Year Award: Luka Doncic, F, Dallas Mavericks

Most Improved Player Award: Pascal Siakam, F, Toronto Raptors

NBA Sportsmanship Award: Mike Conley, G, Memphis Grizzlies

Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award: Mike Conley, G, Memphis Grizzlies

Sixth Man of the Year Award: Lou Williams, G, Los Angeles Clippers

Moment of the Year Award: Derrick Rose's 50-point game against the Utah Jazz

NBA Cares Community Assist Award: Bradley Beal, G, Washington Wizards

Sager Strong Award: Robin Roberts

Coach of the Year Award: Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks

Executive of the Year Award: Jon Horst, Milwaukee Bucks

Defensive Player of the Year Award: Rudy Gobert, C, Utah Jazz

Lifetime Achievement Award: Larry Bird, Magic Johnson

Most Valuable Player Award: Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks