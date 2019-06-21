Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo suffered a serious knee injury in January. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo is not expected to return until December or, at the latest, January after suffering a severe knee injury earlier this year.

Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard told reporters Friday that Oladipo still is recovering after rupturing a quadriceps tendon in his right knee Jan. 23.

"He might be out a little bit," Pritchard told reporters.

Oladipo averaged 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 36 games last season. The two-time All-Star has become a fan favorite since joining the Pacers following the 2016-17 season.

Indiana went 48-34 last season before losing to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Even with Oladipo out infinitely, the Pacers didn't take a back court player in Thursday's NBA Draft. Indiana instead selected center Goga Bitadze with the No. 18 pick.