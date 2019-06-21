June 21 (UPI) -- Oregon star center Bol Bol, a projected early pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, slid to the draft's second round before the Miami Heat selected him with the No. 44 pick.

The Heat immediately traded Bol's rights to the Denver Nuggets for a future second round pick and cash considerations Thursday night. Bol averaged 21 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in nine games for the Ducks last season before suffering a left foot injury on Dec. 12, 2018.

"We're fortunate to add another young piece, a guy we think highly of," Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said after the draft. "We think his skillset [and] his pedigree, who he is as a guy, will fit in well in the locker room."

Bol was the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter when the NBA Draft ended.

Nuggets fans, here's what you're getting in 7-foot-3 Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/jhjAWvgpOe— ESPN (@espn) June 21, 2019

Bol is the son of former NBA player Manute Bol, who played in the league from 1985 to 1996. Manute led the NBA in blocked shots in 1986 and 1989.

The 7-foot-2 big man also shot 52 percent from three-point range last season.

"My game is pretty unique for my size," Bol Bol said. "I can dribble well, can shoot from anywhere pretty well, and my passing is pretty good. I can just do a lot of things that people my size can't do."