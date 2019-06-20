Suns to trade No. 6 pick to Timberwolves for Dario Saric, No. 11 pick

The Minnesota Timberwolves had been trying to trade up to the No. 4 or 5 pick before settling at No. 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- The Phoenix Suns are trading the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Dario Saric and the No. 11 selection, league sources told ESPN and the Arizona Republic on Thursday.

Timberwolves president Gersson Rosas was attempting to move up to the fourth or fifth selection before settling at No. 6, according to ESPN.

ESPN projects Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver as the sixth prospect in the draft. Sports Illustrated has Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland at No. 6. The Suns had the best chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the draft heading into the lottery before falling to sixth.

Saric averaged 10.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Timberwolves. The 76ers drafted him in the first round (No. 12 overall) of the 2014 NBA Draft before trading him to the T-Wolves in a package for Jimmy Butler.

Saric is under contract next season at $3.5 million, and the Suns can extend him a $4.8 million qualifying offer for the 2020-21 season, according to ESPN. If Phoenix doesn't, he would become an unrestricted free agent.