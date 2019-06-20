Atlanta Hawks trading up for No. 4 pick, eyeing Virginia's De'Andre Hunter

June 20 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Hawks are acquiring the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft from the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources told ESPN and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday.

The Hawks are trading the Nos. 8, 17 and 35 picks in exchange for the Pelicans' top-five choice, according to ESPN. The Pelicans are also sending forward Solomon Hill, the No. 57 overall pick and a future second-rounder to Atlanta in the deal, while the Hawks are trading a Cleveland heavily protected first-round pick in 2020 to New Orleans.

With the fourth-overall selection, the Hawks are expected to pursue Virginia Cavaliers standout guard De'Andre Hunter, according to ESPN. Hunter, listed at 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, averaged 15.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last season.

The pending trade marks the second consecutive year that Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk has moved in the lottery. In the 2018 draft, Atlanta traded down two picks to select guard Trae Young while adding the No. 10 pick in this year's draft.

The Pelicans originally acquired the No. 4 pick from the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade for Anthony Davis last week. The trades can't become official until July 6 at the earliest.