June 19 (UPI) -- Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey refuted the idea that Rockets point guard Chris Paul requested a trade over his relationship with teammate James Harden.

Morey told ESPN Radio on Tuesday that neither player has issued any ultimatums to the front office. Morey's comments came after Yahoo! Sports reported earlier Tuesday the relationship between Harden and Paul is "unsalvageable."

"Tweet that I said it," Morey told host Zach Lowe. "Print it. Tweet it twice."

Paul also responded to an Instagram post by Bleacher Report about Yahoo's story. Paul wrote, "Damn! That's news to me."

Paul, 34, was traded to the Rockets in the summer of 2017. He re-signed with the team last year and has $125 million remaining on his contract.

The eight-time All-Star averaged a career-low 15.6 points per game in 58 outings this season. Paul's .479 shooting percentage was his lowest since only making .455 percent of his shots as a 21-year-old during the 2006-07 season.

Houston went 53-29 this season before losing to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals.