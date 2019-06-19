Former Duke stars Zion Williamson (pictured) and R.J. Barrett are expected to be top-three picks in the 2019 NBA Draft. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- The 2019 NBA Draft is set for Thursday in Brooklyn. UPI has you covered with a mock draft for all 30 first round picks.

Former Duke star Zion Williamson has been the consensus No. 1 pick for months. Former Murray State point guard Ja Morant and Duke star R.J. Barrett are also expected to be lottery picks.

Some change has already occurred atop the draft order with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans' blockbuster trade involving Anthony Davis. The Pelicans are now in position to take two of the top four prospects in the draft.

The 2019 NBA Draft begins at 7 p.m. EDT. You can watch on ESPN or stream on the ESPN app.

2019 NBA Mock Draft

1. New Orleans Pelicans -- Zion Williamson -- PF -- Duke

2. Memphis Grizzlies -- Ja Morant -- PG -- Murray State

3. New York Knicks -- R.J. Barrett -- G/F -- Duke

4. New Orleans Pelicans -- De'Andre Hunter -- PF/SF -- Virginia

5. Cleveland Cavaliers -- Coby White -- PG/SG -- North Carolina

6. Phoenix Suns -- Darius Garland -- PG -- Vanderbilt

7. Chicago Bulls -- Jarrett Culver -- SG -- Texas Tech

8. Atlanta Hawks -- Cam Reddish -- SG/SF -- Duke

9. Washington Wizards -- Nassir Little -- SF -- North Carolina

10. Atlanta Hawks -- Jaxson Hayes -- PF/C -- Texas

11. Minnesota Timberwolves -- Sekou Doumbouya -- SF/PF -- France

12. Charlotte Hornets -- Rui Hachimura -- SF/PF -- Gonzaga

13. Miami Heat -- P.J. Washington -- PF -- Kentucky

14. Boston Celtics -- Tyler Herro -- SG -- Kentucky

15. Detroit Pistons -- Keldon Johnson -- SG/SF -- Kentucky

16. Orlando Magic -- Romeo Langford -- SG -- Indiana

17. Atlanta Hawks -- Bol Bol -- C -- Oregon

18. Indiana Pacers -- Bruno Fernando -- C -- Maryland

19. San Antonio Spurs -- Goga Bitadze -- C -- Rep. of Georgia

20. Boston Celtics -- Eric Paschall -- PF -- Villanova

21. Oklahoma City Thunder -- Kevin Porter -- SG/SF -- USC

22. Boston Celtics -- Brandon Clarke -- PF/C -- Gonzaga

23. Utah Jazz -- Chumba Okeke -- SF/PF -- Auburn

24. Philadelphia 76ers -- Ty Jerome -- PG -- Virginia

25. Portland Trail Blazers -- Nickeil Alexander-Walker -- SG -- Virginia Tech

26. Cleveland Cavaliers -- Cameron Johnson -- SF -- North Carolina

27. Brooklyn Nets -- Matisse Thybulle -- SG/SF -- Washington

28. Golden State Warriors -- Carsen Edwards -- PG -- Purdue

29. San Antonio Spurs -- Naz Reid -- C -- LSU

30. Milwaukee Bucks -- KZ Okpala -- SG/SF -- Stanford