June 19 (UPI) -- The 2019 NBA Draft is set for Thursday in Brooklyn. UPI has you covered with a mock draft for all 30 first round picks.
Former Duke star Zion Williamson has been the consensus No. 1 pick for months. Former Murray State point guard Ja Morant and Duke star R.J. Barrett are also expected to be lottery picks.
Some change has already occurred atop the draft order with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans' blockbuster trade involving Anthony Davis. The Pelicans are now in position to take two of the top four prospects in the draft.
The 2019 NBA Draft begins at 7 p.m. EDT. You can watch on ESPN or stream on the ESPN app.
2019 NBA Mock Draft
1. New Orleans Pelicans -- Zion Williamson -- PF -- Duke
2. Memphis Grizzlies -- Ja Morant -- PG -- Murray State
3. New York Knicks -- R.J. Barrett -- G/F -- Duke
4. New Orleans Pelicans -- De'Andre Hunter -- PF/SF -- Virginia
5. Cleveland Cavaliers -- Coby White -- PG/SG -- North Carolina
6. Phoenix Suns -- Darius Garland -- PG -- Vanderbilt
7. Chicago Bulls -- Jarrett Culver -- SG -- Texas Tech
8. Atlanta Hawks -- Cam Reddish -- SG/SF -- Duke
9. Washington Wizards -- Nassir Little -- SF -- North Carolina
10. Atlanta Hawks -- Jaxson Hayes -- PF/C -- Texas
11. Minnesota Timberwolves -- Sekou Doumbouya -- SF/PF -- France
12. Charlotte Hornets -- Rui Hachimura -- SF/PF -- Gonzaga
13. Miami Heat -- P.J. Washington -- PF -- Kentucky
14. Boston Celtics -- Tyler Herro -- SG -- Kentucky
15. Detroit Pistons -- Keldon Johnson -- SG/SF -- Kentucky
16. Orlando Magic -- Romeo Langford -- SG -- Indiana
17. Atlanta Hawks -- Bol Bol -- C -- Oregon
18. Indiana Pacers -- Bruno Fernando -- C -- Maryland
19. San Antonio Spurs -- Goga Bitadze -- C -- Rep. of Georgia
20. Boston Celtics -- Eric Paschall -- PF -- Villanova
21. Oklahoma City Thunder -- Kevin Porter -- SG/SF -- USC
22. Boston Celtics -- Brandon Clarke -- PF/C -- Gonzaga
23. Utah Jazz -- Chumba Okeke -- SF/PF -- Auburn
24. Philadelphia 76ers -- Ty Jerome -- PG -- Virginia
25. Portland Trail Blazers -- Nickeil Alexander-Walker -- SG -- Virginia Tech
26. Cleveland Cavaliers -- Cameron Johnson -- SF -- North Carolina
27. Brooklyn Nets -- Matisse Thybulle -- SG/SF -- Washington
28. Golden State Warriors -- Carsen Edwards -- PG -- Purdue
29. San Antonio Spurs -- Naz Reid -- C -- LSU
30. Milwaukee Bucks -- KZ Okpala -- SG/SF -- Stanford