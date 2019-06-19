Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton to become unrestricted free agent

June 19 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is declining his $13 million player option and will become an unrestricted free agent, his agent, Mike Lindeman, told ESPN on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old forward and the Bucks plan to work toward a new long-term contract this off-season, according to ESPN. Middleton is expected to receive a max contract with Milwaukee or other NBA teams. He is eligible to sign a five-year, $190 million deal with the Bucks, or a four-year, $141 million contract with another franchise.

Middleton starred alongside superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as the Bucks posted the best record in the league and advanced to the Eastern Conference finals. Middleton averaged 16.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in the playoffs.

During the regular season, Middleton averaged 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest and made his first All-Star appearance. The forward has shot 39 percent from 3-point range in his career.

The Detroit Pistons selected Middleton in the second round (39th overall) of the 2012 NBA Draft out of Texas A&M. He spent the 2012-13 season with the Pistons before he was traded to the Bucks on July 31, 2013.

The Bucks' primary focus is to retain Middleton, but Milwaukee also has Malcolm Brogdon, Brook Lopez and Nikola Mirotic headed into free agency.