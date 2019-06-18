June 18 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics center Al Horford is expected to decline his $30.1 million player option for the 2019-20 season and become an unrestricted free agent.

ESPN and Stadium reported Horford, a five-time All-Star, will become a free agent June 30. Horford signed a four-year, $113 million deal with the Celtics in 2016.

Horford could re-sign with the Celtics this summer, according to ESPN.

Horford, 33, averaged 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds last season. He was named to the All-Defensive Second Team in 2018.

The veteran big man was drafted in 2007 after winning two national championships at the University of Florida. He was a four-time All-Star with the Hawks from 2007 to 2016.

Boston went 49-33 last season. The Celtics have not made the NBA Finals since the 2009-10 season.