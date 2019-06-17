New Orleans Pelicans pick up contract option on HC Alvin Gentry's deal

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry is one of only six active coaches to have coached in at least 1,000 regular-season games. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Pelicans picked up the team option of head coach Alvin Gentry's contract for the 2020-21 season, the team announced Monday.

"We couldn't be happier to extend our relationship with Alvin," Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said. "He is exactly the right coach at the right time for this franchise. As I have mentioned several times previously, the shared vision we have for the future of Pelicans basketball both on and off the floor will enable us to build a roster that fits both culturally and tactically.

"Perhaps more importantly, the relationship we have built over our many years together will enable us to challenge, empower and further one another and our franchise."

Gentry took over as the Pelicans' head coach in 2015 after serving as an associate head coach with the Golden State Warriors (2014-15). He has compiled a 145-183 record with New Orleans, including a trip to the Western Conference semifinals in 2018.

Gentry holds a career record of 480-553 across 16 seasons with the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns and Pelicans. He is one of only six active NBA coaches to have coached in at least 1,000 regular-season contests, and one of eight active coaches with at least 450 career wins.