June 17 (UPI) -- Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard wore a T-shirt with the message "Board Man Gets Paid" at Monday's NBA Finals victory parade.

The phrase was explained in a story in The Athletic in which former teammate LaBradford Franklin said if Leonard grabbed a rebound, he'd say "Board man gets paid." The two played together at San Diego State University during the 2010-11 season.

Leonard is expected to receive a lofty payday this summer. He will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time and averaged 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this season.

Leonard averaged 30.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in 24 playoff outings. He was named NBA Finals MVP after leading the Raptors to a six-game victory over two-time defending champion Golden State.

Toronto acquired Leonard from the San Antonio Spurs last summer.

Leonard wasn't the only Raptors star to make a fashion statement Monday. Guard Kyle Lowry wore a classic Damon Stoudamire jersey. Stoudamire played in Toronto from 1995 to 1998.