Golden State Warriors congratulate Toronto Raptors with full-page ad

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in six games to win their first NBA championship in franchise history. Photo by Warren Toda/EPA-EFE

June 17 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors congratulated the Toronto Raptors on their NBA championship victory with a full-page ad in Monday's edition of the Toronto Star.

The advertisement appeared in the sports section of the newspaper on the same day that the Raptors celebrated their first title in franchise history with a parade in the streets of Toronto.

"The Golden State Warriors congratulate the Toronto Raptors on their historic achievement and bringing the 2019 NBA championship to the City of Toronto," the ad reads.

The ad also contained an image of Warriors star Stephen Curry embracing Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry, who was playing in his first NBA title game.

The Warriors took out a full-page ad in the Toronto Star today congratulating the Raptors on their championship. Nothing but class from Golden State (via @TorontoStar) pic.twitter.com/0cQ0B1f0ux— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 17, 2019

The Raptors defeated the Warriors in six games during the NBA Finals, completing the series with a 114-110 win Thursday at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

The Warriors, who were seeking their third consecutive title, played without Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson for portions of the series. Durant only played 12 minutes after rupturing his Achilles in Game 6, while Klay Thompson sustained a torn ACL in his left knee.

Raptors superstar forward Kawhi Leonard, who joined the team last off-season, was named Finals MVP. He averaged 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game in the playoffs.