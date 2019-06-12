Cleveland Cavaliers add California coach Lindsay Gottlieb to staff

June 12 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers made a historic hiring on Wednesday in their coaching staff, hiring University of California coach Lindsay Gottlieb as an assistant.

The team announced that the 41-year-old Gottlieb will join new head coach John Beilein's staff.

Gottlieb is the first women's collegiate head coach to be recruited to a team's staff, according to ESPN.

Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman said Gottlieb's success as coach at California and ability to teach young players was a factor in the hiring.

"Lindsay Gottlieb will be a great addition to Coach Beilein's and Coach Bickerstaff's group. She has an extensive track record of success and growth with her teams and players and has also been a strong culture-driver as a core part of that," Altman said.

"The more we researched and got to know Lindsay, the more we came to understand that she would be an impactful part of where we want to go as a team. Coach Gottlieb brings a depth of basketball knowledge, leadership, perspective and approach to her craft that will fit very well with our team and staff alike."

In eight seasons as coach at California, Gottlieb led the Golden Bears to a Final Four appearance and seven NCAA tournament births.

Over her eight seasons as coach, she amassed a 179-89 record.

"The vision for the Cavs' future is compelling and I look forward to helping make it a reality," Gottlieb said in a statement.

"At the same time, on a personal level, I am honored to hopefully impact young girls and women to be empowered to pursue their own visions and to be inspired to turn them into reality, as well."