Warriors' Kevin Durant flies to New York for MRI; believed to have Achilles tear

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) walks off the court after aggravating his injury against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE

June 11 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant traveled to New York City on Tuesday to undergo an MRI exam on his injured Achilles tendon, league sources told ESPN and The Athletic.

According to ESPN, the Warriors believe the MRI will confirm an Achilles tear that Durant sustained in Golden State's 106-105 win against the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

The Warriors, who returned to Oakland, Calif., on Tuesday, are expected to announced Durant's MRI results either Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Durant, who hadn't played since May 8 in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets, played 12 minutes Monday before re-aggravating his previous right lower leg injury. Warriors general manager Bob Myers, who was fighting back tears in his post-game press conference, confirmed to reporters that it was an Achilles injury.

"It's an Achilles injury," Myers said after Game 5. "I don't know the extent of it. He'll have an MRI [Tuesday]. Prior to coming back, he went through four weeks with a medical team, and it was thorough, and it was experts and multiple MRIs and multiple doctors, and we felt good about the process."

Durant was wearing a walking boot and used crutches as he left Scotiabank Arena in the third quarter. Myers and Rick Celebrini, the Warriors' director of sports medicine, accompanied him out of the arena.

"I'm hurting deep in the soul right now, I can't lie," Durant wrote on his Instagram story. "But seeing my brothers get this win was like taking a shot of tequila, I got new life."

Durant averaged 32.3 points on 51 percent shooting in the playoffs. The Warriors trail the Raptors 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Game 6 is Thursday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.