NBA Finals: Warriors stars criticize Raptors fans after Kevin Durant's injury

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant left Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals with an Achilles injury. Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE

June 11 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors stars DeMarcus Cousins and Klay Thompson criticized Toronto Raptors fans who cheered when Warriors forward Kevin Durant was injured midway in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Thompson, who had 26 points in Golden State's 106-105 win over the Raptors in Toronto on Monday night, said it was "freaking ridiculous" that fans cheered Durant's injury. Durant left in the second quarter with what was later called an Achilles injury.

"I can't even put into words how mad I was about that," Thompson said.

Cousins said the fans' reactions were "trash." Durant missed over a month with a calf strain he suffered in the Western Conference Semifinals. He scored 11 points in 12 minutes Monday night before his injury.

Cousins, who missed most of this season recovering from an Achilles injury he suffered in January 2018, also took issue with how fans generally react to injuries.

"We're only idolized as superstar athletes, not human beings," Cousins said. "It's always about what we can do between those lines. That's it. That's all that ever matters."

The Toronto Raptors have a 3-2 series lead over the Warriors. Game 6 of the NBA Finals will be played Thursday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. The game will air on ABC.