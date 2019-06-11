Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (L) played just 11 minutes in Game 5 of the NBA Finals before re-aggravating a leg injury and being forced from the game. Photo by Warren Toda/EPA-EFE

June 11 (UPI) -- Drake might be one of the Toronto Raptors' biggest fans, but he showed some respect for Kevin Durant by expressing serious emotion after the Golden State Warriors star was forced out of the NBA Finals with an injury.

Durant made his first appearance since May 8 during the Warriors' 106-105 win against the Raptors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday in Toronto. He scored 11 points and had two rebounds in 12 minutes, before re-aggravating his right lower leg injury. Durant did not return to the game.

The back-to-back NBA Finals MVP was helped to the sideline as many Raptors fans cheered. Raptors stars Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka told fans to stop cheering the injury.

Drake -- who has been having a war of words with several Warriors players during the series -- patted Durant on the back. He also pumped his fist in frustration and shouted "no." The rapper turned away from the cameras and put his hands over his head.

Drake is a Raptors ambassador, but also a big Durant fan. The rapper has a tattoo with Durant's number and nickname on his arm. He also has a Stephen Curry tattoo adjacent to the Durant ink.

"Was tough for any of us to even enjoy that game tonight after seeing this transpire," Drake wrote on Instagram. "Praying for our brother. That's my only concern tonight is your well being. 'The game needs me' is an understatement when it comes to 35. Please wish the best for this true warrior."

The Warriors host the Raptors in Game 6 at 9 p.m. Thursday at Oracle Arena in Oakland.