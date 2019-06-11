Memphis Grizzlies name Milwaukee Bucks' Taylor Jenkins as head coach

Assistant coach Taylor Jenkins served under Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer (pictured) for the last six seasons. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- The Memphis Grizzlies hired former Milwaukee Bucks assistant Taylor Jenkins as the franchise's new head coach, the team announced Tuesday.

The Grizzlies will formally announce Jenkins as head coach in a press conference Wednesday at FedExForum. The team didn't disclose financial terms of the deal.

"We are excited to welcome Taylor Jenkins to the Grizzlies organization," Grizzlies executive vice president of basketball operations Zachary Z. Kleiman said in a statement. "Taylor has an excellent coaching pedigree and we are confident he will lay the groundwork of developing the young players on our roster while having the elite basketball acumen and forward-thinking positive vision to be a high-level NBA head coach."

Jenkins joins the Grizzlies after serving as an assistant under Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer last season. He also served as an assistant under Budenholzer for five seasons (2013-18) with the Atlanta Hawks, helping guide the team to four postseason berths.

Jenkins becomes the third NBA coach to come directly off Budenholzer's staff, joining Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder and the Brooklyn Nets' Kenny Atkinson.

The 34-year-old coach replaces J.B. Bickerstaff, who was fired in April. Jenkins began his coaching career with the San Antonio Spurs' G-League franchise.