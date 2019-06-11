Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant scored 11 points in 12 minutes before leaving with an injury during a win against the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals Monday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE

June 11 (UPI) -- Kevin Durant's mom, Wanda Durant, decided to adress her son's critics Tuesday on social media.

The Golden State Warriors superstar returned for his first game in more than a month Monday, but played only 12 minutes before re-aggravating his leg injury. He scored 11 points in the Warriors' win against the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

"For all of you who question my son as a man, question his heart, question his Integrity and question his love for the game of basketball, you don't know him," Wanda Durant tweeted. "He has a heart of a true Warrior! This too shall pass. God Bless you all."

Wanda Durant also included a photo of herself hugging her son. The Warriors star has maintained a close relationship with his mother throughout his decorated NBA career.

RELATED NBA Finals: Warriors stars criticize Raptors fans after Kevin Durant's injury For ALL of you who question my son as a Man, question his Heart, question his Integrity and question his LOVE for the game of basketball, you DON'T know him. He has a heart of a true Warrior! This too shall pass. God Bless you ALL. pic.twitter.com/y0qcQ5Boga— Wanda Durant (@MamaDurant) June 11, 2019

Most notably, Durant gave his mother credit when he won the 2014 NBA MVP award. He saved his last thank you for Wanda Durant during the emotional speech.

"I don't think you know what you did," Durant said of his mother in 2014. "You had my brother when you were 18 years old. Three years later, I came out. The odds were stacked against us. Single parent with two boys by the time you were 21 years old.

"Everybody told us we weren't supposed to be here. We went from apartment to apartment by ourselves. One of the best memories I had was when we moved into our first apartment, no bed, no furniture and we just sat in the living room and just hugged each other. We thought we made it."

"When something good happens to you, I don't know about you guys, but I tend to look back to what brought me here. You wake me up in the middle of the night in the summer times, making me run up a hill, making me do push-ups, screaming at me from the sidelines of my games at 8 or 9 years old.

"We wasn't supposed to be here. You made us believe. You kept us off the street. You put clothes on our backs, food on the table. When you didn't eat, you made sure we ate. You went to sleep hungry. You sacrificed for us. You the real MVP."

Durant now has an Achilles injury after dealing with a strained calf earlier this postseason. The Warriors fear he has a torn Achilles, but are waiting for MRI confirmation. He is unlikely to return for the NBA Finals.