NBA Finals: Kevin Durant returning to Warriors' lineup

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant hasn't played since May 8, when he sustained a calf strain in Game 5 of a Western Conference semifinals series against the Houston Rockets.

June 10 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant will make his first appearance in the 2019 NBA Finals on Monday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Sources informed ESPN, NBC Sports and Yahoo Sports of Durant's status ahead of Game 5. The Raptors lead the best-of-seven series 3-1. Durant hasn't played since Game 5 of a Western Conference semifinals matchup against the Houston Rockets on May 8.

League sources told NBC Sports that Durant is expected to be "full go" and be in the Warriors' starting lineup.

The 10-time All-Star and two-time NBA Finals MVP is dealing with a strained right calf. Durant was averaging a career-high 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists this postseason before sustaining the injury.

Durant went through shoot-around with the team Sunday, before going in for treatment on the injury. Warriors coach Steve Kerr called Durant a "game-time decision" when meeting with reporters after the practice.

"Yeah, the game plan changes if Kevin is out there or if he's not," Kerr said. "So you adapt accordingly. It changes matchups, it changes rotations, all that stuff. That's true all regular season you deal with that, so you're constantly adapting and adjusting according to who is available."

The Warriors and Raptors tip-off for Game 5 at 9 p.m. Monday in Toronto.

"We'll be able to adjust in transition pretty smoothly," Warriors star Stephen Curry said Sunday. "He's been in plenty of Finals and has played well. No matter what percentage he's at, I'm sure he'll be impactful and effective out there."