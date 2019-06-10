Houston Rockets guard James Harden is one of the biggest names invited to this year's Team USA Basketball camp. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- NBA MVP finalist James Harden was one of 20 players invited to Team USA Basketball's training camp in advance of this summer's FIBA World Cup.

Harden will be joined by Rockets teammates Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker in Las Vegas. The camp begins in August, and the 20-man list will later be narrowed down to 12 players.

New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis is the other marquee name participating. Lakers star LeBron James, as well as Thunder teammates Russell Westbrook and Paul George declined invitations.

Other USA National Team members include Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons); Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards); CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers); Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings); Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets); Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers); Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors); Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers) and Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers).

Tucker does not have experience with Team USA basketball. He joins Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks); Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz); Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics); Kyle Kuzma and Paul Millsap (Denver Nuggets) as a newcomer.

"We've got an excellent cross-section of veteran USA Basketball and NBA players, as well as some exciting younger players who possess amazing versatility," Team USA coach Gregg Popovich said. "I'm appreciative of [the] commitment that our National Team players continue to make, and the eagerness of the new players to become involved."

Lowry is the only player from this year's NBA Finals who accepted an invitation. Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard and Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson all declined to participate.

Davis, Barnes, Harden, Love and Lowry are U.S. Olympic gold medalists. Davis, Harden and Love won in the 2012 London Olympics, while Barnes and Lowry won in 2016 at Rio de Janeiro Games.