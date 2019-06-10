Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr nails half-court shot ahead of Game 5

June 10 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr showed off his shooting ability with a half-court shot before Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Kerr, who shined as a 3-point specialist with the Chicago Bulls from 1993-99, drilled an underhanded half-court heave during Golden State's shootaround ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Kerr lined up his shot and threw the ball with a bowling motion. The moonshot hung in the air before finding the bottom of the net.

Steve Kerr still got it (via @James_HamNBCS) pic.twitter.com/jxkJVoES0j— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 10, 2019

The current Warriors coach has the highest career 3-point percentage (45.4) in NBA history for any player with at least 250 3-pointers made. He also held the league record for highest 3-point percentage (52.4) in a single season until Kyle Korver broke the record in 2010.

The Warriors, who trail the Raptors 3-1 in the Finals, and their head coach remained loose before Game 5 despite their large deficit. Golden State superstar forward Kevin Durant will return to the lineup and add significant firepower to the team.

Durant suffered a right calf strain and hasn't played since Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets.

Game 5 tips off at 9 p.m. ET in Toronto.