Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant returns, knocks down first two shots

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant drained two 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the first quarter in Game 6. Durant hadn't played since Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

June 10 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant returned from a long absence and knocked down his first two shots from deep in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Under two minutes into the opening quarter Monday night, Durant scored his first basket since Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals with a contested 3-pointer. He suffered a right calf strain against the Houston Rockets on May 8.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry located a wide-open Durant and delivered a quick pass. Without hesitating, the star forward fired a 3-pointer over Raptors forward Pascal Siakam to give Golden State an early 8-2 lead.

On the Warriors' next possession, Durant drilled a 26-foot three after a pass from Klay Thompson to put Golden State up 11-6.

Durant played six minutes and recorded six points and a block before coming out of the game for a short two-minute break midway through the first quarter. The 7-footer appeared to ice his injured calf on the bench while resting.

The Raptors hold a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.