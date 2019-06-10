Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant exits Game 5 after aggravating injury

June 10 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant exited Game 5 of the NBA Finals after aggravating his previous injury in the second quarter Monday night.

Durant hobbled off the court with 9:46 left in the second frame. The 7-foot forward aggravated his right lower leg injury after trying to dribble by Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam.

Durant planted his right leg and immediately dropped the ball and began to limp. He eventually sat on the court as play resumed at the other end. As he laid on the floor, he appeared to reach for his Achilles tendon.

The Warriors' training staff helped Durant, who hadn't played since Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets, to the locker room. The team previously labeled Durant's injury as a right calf strain.

Kevin Durant appears to aggravate his calf injury and heads to the locker room early in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/VXu3SmTS8Y— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2019

Durant recorded 11 points (3-of-5 shooting), two rebounds and a block in 12 minutes before leaving the game.

Golden State held a 52-43 lead with 5:20 left in the second quarter. The Raptors hold a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.