Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, NBA stars react to Kevin Durant's injury

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant holds his lower leg after injuring it against the Toronto Raptors during the first half in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE

June 10 (UPI) -- Players from around the NBA, along with NFL star and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, reacted to Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant's injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

Durant aggravated his right lower leg injury in the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors. The team later ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Former Miami Heat star guard Dwyane Wade tweeted his admiration for Durant attempting to play despite the possibility of re-injuring himself.

"Even with all the things [Kevin Durant] has done. This is the most fan(ed) out I've been," Wade wrote on Twitter. "He knew he wasn't right but he wanted to be there for his brothers. That's sports! That's love!"

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young also showed his respect for Durant's willingness to play through his injury.

"Major respect for KD wanting to rush back and try to help his team win a championship," Young wrote. "Get back healthy bro."

"Major respect for KD wanting to rush back and try to help his team win a championship," Young wrote. "Get back healthy bro."

Other stars, including Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Mahomes, took aim at the crowd in attendance at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Fans inside the arena cheered when Durant originally went down with the injury.

"Cheering for an injury of any player is not the move man," Mahomes wrote.

Embiid also called out Raptors fans who cheered about Durant's injury, calling it "disgusting."

"Why are they cheering for his injury? Come on man," Embiid said on Twitter.

Durant hobbled off the court with 9:46 left in the second quarter. The 7-foot forward aggravated his lower leg injury while trying to dribble by Raptors forward Pascal Siakam.

Durant planted his right leg and immediately dropped the ball and began to limp. He eventually sat on the court as play resumed at the other end. As he laid on the floor, he appeared to reach for his Achilles tendon.

The Warriors' training staff helped Durant, who hadn't played since Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets, to the locker room. The team previously labeled Durant's injury as a right calf strain.

Durant recorded 11 points (3-of-5 shooting), two rebounds and a block in 12 minutes before exiting the game.

Golden State held a 90-84 lead with under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Raptors hold a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.