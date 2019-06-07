June 7 (UPI) -- Toronto Raptors star forward Kawhi Leonard's success from the three-point line cost McDonald's nearly $6 million worth of french fries in promotional giveaways.

McDonald's announced last summer that Ontario-based restaurants would give out free medium-sized orders of fries whenever the Raptors hit 12 three-pointers in a game, according to the Financial Post. The Raptors, led by Leonard and guard Danny Green, already have recorded 54 such games between the regular season and playoffs.

Leonard made 112 three-pointers this season. Green made a career-high 198 shots from long-range.

McDonald's projected the company's Ontario restaurants would give away 700,000 orders of medium-sized french fries. The company instead has given out more than 2 million orders.

The average menu price of medium-sized french fries is $2.89, according to the Financial Post. The regular season's 2 million free orders alone were worth $5.4 million retail.

The Financial Post tweeted that total is up to approximately $5.8 million through Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

"We believe it will pay off in the future," said Mike Forman, who owns four McDonald's restaurants across Ontario.

Leonard averaged 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds in 60 games this season. Green averaged 10.3 points a night in 80 outings.

Toronto has a 2-1 series lead over Golden State in the 2019 NBA Finals. Game 4 will be played Friday night at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.