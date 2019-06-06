Raptors overcome Stephen Curry, Warriors to take 2-1 series lead

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) goes to the basket against Golden State Warriors defenders DeMarcus Cousins (L) and Shaun Livingston (R) during the second half in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. Photo by Monica Davey/EPA-EFE

June 5 (UPI) -- The Toronto Raptors overcame a stellar performance from Stephen Curry and earned a 123-109 win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night to grab a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Finals.

Raptors superstar forward Kawhi Leonard had a team-high 30 points with seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry chipped in 23 points, nine assists and four boards to pace the Eastern Conference champions.

"[We] just ran into a better team tonight," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters. "Toronto played an excellent game, made big shots every time they needed to. We never could get over the hump. Every time we fought back and got it to six, seven or eight [points], they made big shots. They outplayed us. They deserved it."

Pascal Siakam had 18 points, a game-high nine rebounds and six assists. Danny Green scored 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting from 3-point range. Veteran center Marc Gasol added 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Fred VanVleet contributed 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting off the bench.

Curry, trying to pick up the Warriors' offense in the midst of multiple injuries, had a historic first half on his way to a playoff career-best 47 points on 14-of-31 shooting, including 6-of-14 from 3-point territory. He added a team-high eight rebounds and seven assists.

Golden State was playing without All-Star starters Klay Thompson (left hamstring strain) and Kevin Durant (right calf strain). Key reserve Kevon Looney also missed Game 3 with a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture.

Despite Curry's efforts, the Warriors couldn't keep pace with the Raptors, who continually answered each shot the star guard made. Draymond Green (17) and Andre Iguodala (11) were the only other Golden State players to score in double figures.

Game 4 is Friday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.