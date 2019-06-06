June 6 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors remain hopeful that forward Kevin Durant and guard Klay Thompson can play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.

The Warriors fell 123-109 to the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 on Wednesday night. Stephen Curry had a playoff career-best 47 points in the absence of key players. The Raptors hold a 2-1 series lead.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that the team is expected to have Thompson, and Golden State remains optimistic that Durant could make a return Friday.

Thompson was a game-time decision and pushed to play Wednesday, but the Warriors' staff ultimately held him out of the lineup as a precaution.

"Well, the whole point was to not risk a bigger injury that would keep him out of the rest of the series," Kerr said. "That was the decision we made, and I feel very comfortable with it. [I] never would have forgiven myself if I played him [Wednesday] and he had gotten hurt. So you live with the decision you make. You make a wise decision, the wisest one you can, and then you live with it and move forward.

"The good thing is, Klay has done well the last two days. Now, he has a couple more days to heal, and hopefully he'll be out there on Friday."

Thompson suffered a left hamstring strain in the fourth quarter of Game 2 after landing awkwardly on a jump shot. He exited the contest and didn't return.

As for Durant, Kerr told reporters before Game 3 that the superstar forward is doing more in his workouts and could participate in 3-on-3 scrimmages Thursday. The coach said it was "feasible" that Durant could have one day of practice and be cleared to play.

Golden State has a practice scheduled Thursday ahead of Friday night's Game 4 in Oakland, Calif.

Durant suffered a right calf strain May 8 against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals and hasn't played since.