Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant hasn't played since Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant was ruled out and guard Klay Thompson is questionable for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provided an update on his injured stars ahead of Wednesday night's matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

"Kevin is going to get on the floor at the practice facility later today," Kerr told reporters Tuesday. "He did not get on the floor here. He was here for our film session and for some treatment, but he'll be getting some work in [Tuesday] afternoon. He's out for [Wednesday], but improving. And we'll just keep updating you when we have something."

Before Game 2 in Toronto, Kerr said it was "feasible" that Durant could have one day of practice and be cleared to play. Golden State has a practice scheduled Thursday ahead of Friday night's Game 4 in Oakland, Calif.

Durant hasn't played since suffering a right calf strain May 8 against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals.

Thompson, who sustained a strained left hamstring in Game 2, is optimistic that he will play in the third game of the series.

"It will be a game-time decision," Thompson told reporters. "But for me personally, it would be hard to see me not playing. Hopefully I'll feel much better tomorrow and be a go for tip-off."

Kerr also said center Kevon Looney is out for the remainder of the series after suffering a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture in Game 2. Veteran forward Andre Iguodala, who is dealing with a left calf injury, practiced Tuesday and expects to play in Game 3, according to Kerr.

The Warriors are tied 1-1 with the Raptors.