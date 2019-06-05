NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson ruled out for Game 3

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson suffered a left hamstring strain in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors star guard Klay Thompson is inactive for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, league sources told ESPN and USA Today.

The Warriors preferred that the guard sit out to preserve his sore hamstring for the remainder of the NBA Finals, but Thompson pleaded with the team to play, according to ESPN. Shaun Livingston entered the starting lineup alongside Stephen Curry in place of Thompson.

Thompson suffered a left hamstring strain in the fourth quarter of Game 2 on Sunday night. He was unable to return to the game after landing awkwardly on a jump shot.

The Warriors listed Thompson as questionable ahead of Wednesday night's Game 3. The All-Star guard told reporters Tuesday that he expected to play.

"It will be a game-time decision," Thompson said. "But for me personally, it would be hard to see me not playing. Hopefully I'll feel much better [Wednesday] and be a go for tip-off."

The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1. Game 3 is at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.