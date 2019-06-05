Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry has monstrous first half in Game 3

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) tries to block a shot against Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

June 5 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry exploded for 25 points against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of Game 3 in the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

The All-Star guard got out to a quick start in the first quarter, scoring 17 points in the opening frame. The 17 points for Curry were tied for the most in a first quarter of an NBA Finals game by any player in the last 20 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Info. He scored or assisted on 24 of the Warriors' 29 points in the opening frame.

Curry continued his hot shooting in the second quarter and added eight rebounds and four assists. He scored 48 percent of the Warriors' points in the first half, which marked the most in a first half of his postseason career.

Golden State, playing without Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Kevon Looney, needed Curry's increased production given the absence of key players. Curry sliced through the Raptors' defense in the first half and continually made contested 3-pointers to pace the Warriors. No other Warriors player scored in double figures after two quarters.

The Raptors led the Warriors 60-52 at halftime. The series is tied 1-1.