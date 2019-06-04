A new Nike shirt may have revealed where Kevin Durant will play next season

Golden State Warriors' forward Kevin Durant could hit the free-agent market this summer File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- A new T-shirt released by Nike may give fans an idea where Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant will play next season.

The sold-out shirt on Nike's website has 'Stay True' with the word 'Easy Buckets' crossed out and Durant's name under it.

The back of the shirt lists eight places were Durant has played, with the last being San Francisco.

The Warriors are scheduled to move from Oakland to San Francisco next season to play in the new Chase Center.

Durant has the chance to opt out of his contract and become a free agent later this month.

He recently took a tour of the new arena, which the Warriors will call home starting in the fall, and was impressed with what he saw.

"I can see a lot of points being scored here," Durant said. "My imagination is going wild right now with possibilities."