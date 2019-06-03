Warriors' Klay Thompson has strained hamstring; Kevon Looney out indefinitely

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) had an MRI on Monday that revealed a strained hamstring. He exited the fourth quarter of Game 2 with left hamstring tightness. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson has a mild hamstring strain, the team announced Monday night.

Thompson underwent an MRI exam earlier Monday, but the results were delayed due to the Warriors' charter plane landing later than expected. He is considered questionable for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

The All-Star guard left in the fourth quarter of Game 2 on Sunday night and didn't return due to left hamstring tightness. Thompson landed awkwardly after a jump shot. After the contest, he said he expected to play in the third game of the series.

Along with Thompson, Warriors center Kevon Looney had an MRI that revealed a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture (right side), according to the team. League sources told ESPN and the Mercury News that the key reserve big man is expected to miss the remainder of the NBA Finals with the injury. Golden State said Looney is out indefinitely.

Looney exited Game 2 with what the Warriors said was a chest contusion. He appeared to suffer the injury in the first half after a hard fall.

Golden State has been decimated by injuries in the playoffs. Kevin Durant hasn't played since Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals because of a right calf strain. DeMarcus Cousins suffered a torn quadriceps muscle in the first round versus the Los Angeles Clippers, but returned in the Finals. Andre Iguodala is dealing with a lingering calf injury.

Game 3 is Wednesday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. The series is tied at one game apiece.