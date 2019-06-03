June 3 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson will have an MRI on his left hamstring after leaving Sunday's NBA Finals Game 2 victory over the Toronto Raptors, the Warriors said.

Thompson was hurt with 10:40 left in the fourth quarter of Golden State's 109-104 victory. He left the game nearly three minutes later before going to the locker room.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Thompson pulled his hamstring. Kerr said Thompson thought it was a "minor" injury.

"Klay said he'll be fine, but Klay can be half-dead and he'd say he would be fine," Kerr said.

Thompson told reporters he was confident he wouldn't miss any time.

Thompson had a team-high 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes Sunday night. The three-time NBA champion made four of his six three-point shots.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals is Wednesday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.