June 2 (UPI) -- NBA Hall of Fame guard Jerry West will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, President Donald Trump said Sunday.

"The great Jerry West will be receiving our Nation's highest civilian honor, The Presidential Medal of Freedom, for his outstanding career, both on and off the court," Trump tweeted Saturday.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal are the highest civilian awards of the United States. The awards recognize people who have made significant contributions to the United States.

West, 81, was a 14-time All-Star in his playing career. He was named NBA Finals MVP in 1969 despite the Lakers losing to the rival Boston Celtics.

West won his lone championship as a player three years later. The NBA later used his silhouette as the league's logo.

Golfer Tiger Woods was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom on May 6. No date has been announced for when West will be honored.

Economist Arthur Laffer will receive a Presidential Medal of Freedom on June 19.

West currently works as an adviser for the Los Angeles Clippers. He visited the White House in Febuary 2016 when he held an executive board position with the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors met with Barack Obama that year to celebrate winning the 2015 NBA Finals.