NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors starting DeMarcus Cousins in Game 2

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (R) will start in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night. Jordan Bell started in Game 1 of the Finals. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors are starting All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins against the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

Cousins suffered a torn quadriceps muscle in Game 2 of the Warriors' first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers on April 15. He returned from the injury in Game 1 on Thursday night.

Cousins replaced Jordan Bell in the starting lineup, who started in the first game of the Finals.

Starting us off ️ pic.twitter.com/cOlOj8dsWn— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 2, 2019

Cousins played eight minutes off the bench in the Warriors' loss in Game 1 versus the Raptors. He scored three points and added two assists and two steals. He was 0-for-2 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free throw line.

The four-time All-Star selection is tasked with guarding Toronto veteran center Marc Gasol, who scored 20 points in the Raptors' win Thursday night. Cousins has averaged 4.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in the playoffs.

The Raptors hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.