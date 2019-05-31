New Balance places Kawhi Leonard billboard in Oakland

May 31 (UPI) -- Shoe company New Balance placed a billboard of client and Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard in Oakland, Calif., as he faces the hometown Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The billboard includes a picture of Leonard and a crossed-off list of teams that Toronto eliminated during the post-season. The Warriors are the only team not crossed off.

"The King Of The North Is Coming," the sign reads.

Leonard scored 24 points in the Raptors' 118-109 victory over the Warriors on Thursday night. He added eight rebounds and five assists.

Leonard averaged 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds in his first season with the Raptors, who acquired him from San Antonio last summer.

Toronto does not play in Oakland until Game 3 on Wednesday. Game 2 will be played in Toronto on Sunday night.